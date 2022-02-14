Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 7,188 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.
ZNTL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
