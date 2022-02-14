Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis Sells 601 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dimitris Voliotis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

