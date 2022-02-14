Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

