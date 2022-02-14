Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $481,904.15

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $88.21 or 0.00202689 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $481,904.15 and $992.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.47 or 0.06928766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,403.61 or 0.99730340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

