ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $440,107.04 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 279.7% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $440,107.04 and approximately $157.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00413557 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

