Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.51. 7,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,050,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,503,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,309,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

