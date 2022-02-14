Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Up 100.4% in January

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the January 15th total of 56,780,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 31.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zynga by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

