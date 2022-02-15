-$0.07 EPS Expected for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

OCFT remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,416. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

