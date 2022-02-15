-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,414. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.