-$0.12 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

