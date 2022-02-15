-$0.16 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,211. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

