$0.27 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
