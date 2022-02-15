-$0.36 EPS Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 8,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,753. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 231,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,261 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

