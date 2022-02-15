$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 217,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,020. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

