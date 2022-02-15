$0.47 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PLYM stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

