$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.