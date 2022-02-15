$0.81 EPS Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.