$0.83 EPS Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. 31,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,802. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

