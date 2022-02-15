$1.13 EPS Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

BKH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. 283,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.