$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,648. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

