$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

WDAY stock opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

