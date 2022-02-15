$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

