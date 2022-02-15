$1.96 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.31. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 2,767,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.