11,092 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.13 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

