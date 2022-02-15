1,224,704 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000. Man Group plc owned 0.56% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

RSI stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

