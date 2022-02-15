$15.68 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

