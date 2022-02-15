15,515 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,596 shares of company stock worth $8,946,997 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

