171,100 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.