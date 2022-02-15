$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.30. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

