$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $2.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of APPH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in AppHarvest by 20.0% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

