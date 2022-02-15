$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.61 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ABG opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.