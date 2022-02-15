$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.