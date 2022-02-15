$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average is $271.23. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

