$20.23 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report sales of $20.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.24 billion and the highest is $20.79 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $82.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.35 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

