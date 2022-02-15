21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 6.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 16,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,471,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $16,730,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.