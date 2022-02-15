246,572 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

