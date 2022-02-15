2,501,926 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,501,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,545,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

