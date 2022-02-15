25,318 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $83.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.