$261.27 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to post $261.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth $104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPO opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

