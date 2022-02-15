$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post sales of $270.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $295.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CURO opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

