2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis Acquires 33,482 Shares

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 80,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.