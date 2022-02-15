$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

