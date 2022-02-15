$3.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will announce sales of $3.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.
CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.
Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
