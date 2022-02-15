$3.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will announce sales of $3.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.