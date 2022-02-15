300,000 Shares in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.87% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,482,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other news, Director Robert M. Friedland purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $302,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

