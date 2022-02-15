30,670 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

PBW stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52.

