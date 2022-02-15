$347.95 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $347.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.60 million to $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $138.85 and a 52 week high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.91.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.