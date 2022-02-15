$37.43 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $37.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $917.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

