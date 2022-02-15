$375.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post sales of $375.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $380.01 million. Enova International reported sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,704 shares of company stock worth $1,018,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

