$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $558.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.95. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

