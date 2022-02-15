$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

